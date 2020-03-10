Why should you buy stock in Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)?

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) is -74.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $9.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The NR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 72.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -57.24% and -66.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -44.93% at the moment leaves the stock -74.35% off its SMA200. NR registered -79.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.32.

The stock witnessed a -68.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.40%, and is -51.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.87% over the week and 11.29% over the month.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $166.36M and $820.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.27. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -44.18% and -82.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newpark Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $175.05M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.20% in year-over-year returns.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Top Institutional Holders

239 institutions hold shares in Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), with 2.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 102.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.06M, and float is at 86.97M with Short Float at 2.88%. Institutions hold 98.82% of the Float.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHITE DOUGLAS L, the company’s Controller, CAO, PAO. SEC filings show that WHITE DOUGLAS L sold 6,145 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $6.07 per share for a total of $37274.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47580.0 shares.

Newpark Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Howes Paul L (President and CEO) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $5.84 per share for $87540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 855354.0 shares of the NR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Howes Paul L (President and CEO) disposed off 106,487 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 621,820 shares of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR).

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) that is trading -67.15% down over the past 12 months. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is -58.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.77% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.