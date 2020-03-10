Why should you buy stock in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI)?

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is -43.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.55 and a high of $66.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCBI stock was last observed hovering at around $42.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.28% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.69% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 29.11% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.90, the stock is -39.41% and -41.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -24.37% at the moment leaves the stock -43.74% off its SMA200. TCBI registered -46.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -38.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.55.

The stock witnessed a -44.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.16%, and is -34.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.74% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has around 1738 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.14 and Fwd P/E is 5.63. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -23.23% and -52.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) is at an average rating of 2.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.28 with sales reaching $253.4M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Top Institutional Holders

344 institutions hold shares in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI), with 276.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 96.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.13M, and float is at 50.12M with Short Float at 2.86%. Institutions hold 96.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.66 million shares valued at $264.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.25% of the TCBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.49 million shares valued at $255.02 million to account for 8.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frontier Capital Management Company LLC which holds 2.66 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $150.9 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $128.58 million.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STALLINGS ROBERT W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STALLINGS ROBERT W sold 391 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $53.62 per share for a total of $20965.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9730.0 shares.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that ROSENBERG STEVE (Director) sold a total of 1,997 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $55.48 per share for $110794.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33115.0 shares of the TCBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, CARGILL C KEITH (President and CEO) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $58.83 for $176490.0. The insider now directly holds 120,847 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI).

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -39.01% down over the past 12 months. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -46.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.5% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.