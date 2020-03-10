Will Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) is -39.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.20 and a high of $48.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The BHF stock was last observed hovering at around $29.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.1% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $23.67, the stock is -42.60% and -41.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -20.49% at the moment leaves the stock -38.78% off its SMA200. BHF registered -37.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.59.

The stock witnessed a -43.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.62%, and is -36.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.21% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) has around 1330 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $6.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.06. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.94% and -50.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.3 with sales reaching $2.07B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -193.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Top Institutional Holders

612 institutions hold shares in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), with 333.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 90.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.86M, and float is at 104.76M with Short Float at 3.80%. Institutions hold 90.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.46 million shares valued at $410.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the BHF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.14 million shares valued at $397.86 million to account for 9.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 9.99 million shares representing 9.51% and valued at over $392.07 million, while UBS Group AG holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 3.91 million with a market value of $153.51 million.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lambert Myles, the company’s EVP,Chief Dist. & Mktg.Officer. SEC filings show that Lambert Myles sold 12 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $35.26 per share for a total of $423.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16930.0 shares.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Steigerwalt Eric T (President and CEO) sold a total of 130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $35.26 per share for $4584.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 111109.0 shares of the BHF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, DeBiase Christine M. (EVP, Chief Admin Officer & GC) disposed off 185 shares at an average price of $35.26 for $6523.0. The insider now directly holds 22,131 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF).