Will Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is -51.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $16.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.45% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $7.44, the stock is -36.85% and -44.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -24.77% at the moment leaves the stock -34.90% off its SMA200. LPG registered 40.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.42.

The stock witnessed a -40.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.23%, and is -35.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $401.76M and $272.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.09 and Fwd P/E is 2.59. Profit margin for the company is 24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.44% and -55.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $85.99M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 105.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 149.50% in year-over-year returns.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), with 5.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.51% while institutional investors hold 82.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.00M, and float is at 48.18M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 74.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kensico Capital Management Corp with over 8.01 million shares valued at $124.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.89% of the LPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.84 million shares valued at $59.44 million to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.74 million shares representing 6.95% and valued at over $57.95 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $30.97 million.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Theodore B., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Young Theodore B. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $15.33 per share for a total of $45996.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120691.0 shares.

Dorian LPG Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Hadjipateras Alexander C. (EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $14.61 per share for $146100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57480.0 shares of the LPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, BW Group Ltd (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 109,577 shares at an average price of $11.60 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 5,496,946 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -27.00% down over the past 12 months. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) is -35.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.38% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.