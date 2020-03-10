Will Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is 114.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high of $8.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The KALA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $7.93, the stock is 26.16% and 36.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.13 million and changing 26.27% at the moment leaves the stock 61.36% off its SMA200. KALA registered -2.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.92.

The stock witnessed a 15.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.75%, and is 32.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.66% over the week and 9.85% over the month.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $292.85M and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 144.75% and -11.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.40%).

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) is at an average rating of 1.70.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56 with sales reaching $2.81M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 282.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 155.50% in year-over-year returns.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA), with 476.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 79.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.93M, and float is at 36.23M with Short Float at 14.82%. Institutions hold 78.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.54 million shares valued at $16.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.33% of the KALA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 3.45 million shares valued at $12.72 million to account for 9.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Caxton Corp which holds 1.48 million shares representing 4.03% and valued at over $5.47 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $5.25 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rosen Howard B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rosen Howard B bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $5.42 per share for a total of $27100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8240.0 shares.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 3.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.42% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.73.