Will Sasol Limited (SSL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) is -75.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.77 and a high of $34.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.53% off its average median price target of $18.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.39% off the consensus price target high of $25.76 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 61.72% higher than the price target low of $13.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.31, the stock is -61.07% and -69.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -46.04% at the moment leaves the stock -73.13% off its SMA200. SSL registered -81.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.66.

The stock witnessed a -67.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.48%, and is -57.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Sasol Limited (SSL) has around 31112 employees, a market worth around $3.81B and $13.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.15 and Fwd P/E is 2.17. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -45.65% and -84.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Sasol Limited (SSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sasol Limited (SSL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sasol Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Sasol Limited (SSL), holding a 2.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 717.33M, and float is at 588.63M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 2.12% of the Float.

Sasol Limited (SSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -38.61% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.84% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 645170.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.