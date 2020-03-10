Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) Vs. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Those Ticking Clocks

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) shares are -3.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.30% or -$0.39 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -0.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.93% and -2.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 18, 2019, SVB Leerink recommended the WMGI stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Jefferies had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on December 24, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the WMGI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.08. The forecasts give the Wright Medical Group N.V. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 1.86 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 4.77% or -1.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -216.70% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.18, up 10.10% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 73 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,248,572 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,007,194. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,463 and 179,222 in purchases and sales respectively.

Regan Barry J., a SVP, Operations at the company, sold 15,486 shares worth $465354.0 at $30.05 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier sold another 43,000 WMGI shares valued at $1.3 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $30.30 per share. MICLOT JOHN L (Director) sold 10,309 shares at $30.13 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $310560.0 while BLACKFORD GARY, (Director) sold 3,075 shares on Feb 27 for $92936.0 with each share fetching $30.22.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), on the other hand, is trading around $8.10 with a market cap of $1.64B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNIT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.50%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Uniti Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 356,975 shares. Insider sales totaled 24,832 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 941.25k shares after the latest sales, with 2.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.30% with a share float percentage of 183.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uniti Group Inc. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company.