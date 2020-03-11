A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS), Covetrus Inc. (CVET)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares are -39.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.16% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -34.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.50% and -32.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 19, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the CLVS stock is a In-line, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 08, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CLVS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.03. The forecasts give the Clovis Oncology Inc. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.31 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 80.41% or -109.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.80% in the current quarter to -$1.27, up from the -$1.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.76, up 35.00% from -$7.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.64 and -$1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 224,975 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 82,906. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 85,538 and 40,729 in purchases and sales respectively.

MUEHL DANIEL W, sold 475 shares worth $3420.0 at $7.20 per share on Mar 03. The insider had earlier sold another 605 CLVS shares valued at $4356.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $7.20 per share. Gross Paul Edwardsold 475 shares at $7.20 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $3420.0 while Rolfe Lindsey,sold 687 shares on Mar 03 for $4946.0 with each share fetching $7.20.

Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET), on the other hand, is trading around $10.39 with a market cap of $1.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Covetrus Inc. (CVET) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVET’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Covetrus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 51,559 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,813 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.34M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Covetrus Inc. having a total of 362 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 12.37 million shares worth more than $163.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 11.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.75 million and represent 10.97% of shares outstanding.