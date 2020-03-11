A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Conn’s Inc. (CONN), 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) shares are -45.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.45% or $0.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -64.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.48% and -25.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Compass Point recommended the CONN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on December 11, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CONN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.90. The forecasts give the Conn’s Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 67.46 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 83.0% or 51.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.00% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.96 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.17, down -0.40% from $2.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 427,261 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,053,108. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 217,251 and 1,537,607 in purchases and sales respectively.

Daly Brian, a Chief Human Resources Officer at the company, sold 8,700 shares worth $234900.0 at $27.00 per share on Sep 13. The Vice President – CIO had earlier sold another 3,000 CONN shares valued at $74015.0 on Sep 19. The shares were sold at $24.67 per share. Shein Oded (Director) bought 3,000 shares at $16.96 per share on Jun 06 for a total of $50880.0 while HAWORTH JAMES H, (Director) bought 2,240 shares on Jun 05 for $39565.0 with each share fetching $17.66.

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET), on the other hand, is trading around $15.50 with a market cap of $1.74B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $156.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VNET’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.20%.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.30% with a share float percentage of 54.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 21Vianet Group Inc. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 10.78 million shares worth more than $78.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 12.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the investment firm holding over 6.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.38 million and represent 8.18% of shares outstanding.