A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: MSCI Inc. (MSCI), TransUnion (TRU)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) shares are 6.33% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.46% or $16.66 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 3.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.06% and -7.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 25, 2019, Atlantic Equities recommended the MSCI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 12, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the MSCI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $274.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $327.25. The forecasts give the MSCI Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 16.12.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.70% in the current quarter to $1.74, up from the $1.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.44, up 11.60% from $6.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.72 and $1.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 75,643 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 84,523. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 13,615 and 29,950 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pettit CD Baer, a President & COO at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $743890.0 at $297.56 per share on Feb 04. The President & COO had earlier sold another 2,500 MSCI shares valued at $787775.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $315.11 per share. Fernandez Henry A (Chairman and CEO) sold 29,873 shares at $256.63 per share on Nov 22 for a total of $7.67 million while Seyer Laurent, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,000 shares on Nov 20 for $1.54 million with each share fetching $256.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), on the other hand, is trading around $86.48 with a market cap of $17.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $102.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TransUnion (TRU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.80%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at TransUnion over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 642,015 shares. Insider sales totaled 560,870 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 981.76k shares after the latest sales, with 41.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 187.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransUnion having a total of 612 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 30.4 million shares worth more than $2.6 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 17.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 billion and represent 9.05% of shares outstanding.