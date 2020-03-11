A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), The Timken Company (TKR)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) shares are -14.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.30% or $1.56 higher in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.40% and -20.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.75 to suggest that the NTCO stock is a “Overweight”. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight. The stock currently trades at $16.71.

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), on the other hand, is trading around $39.32 with a market cap of $3.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $64.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Timken Company (TKR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TKR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $162.7 million. This represented a 81.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $896.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.77 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.86 billion from $4.57 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.87 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $550.1 million, significantly higher than the $332.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $409.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 147 times at The Timken Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 62 times and accounting for 480,918 shares. Insider sales totaled 362,461 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 85 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.69M shares after the latest sales, with 4.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.90% with a share float percentage of 65.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Timken Company having a total of 463 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.4 million shares worth more than $360.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $345.8 million and represent 8.13% of shares outstanding.