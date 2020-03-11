A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV), Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SERV) shares are -12.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.77% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -14.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.66% and -3.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the SERV stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 22, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SERV stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $33.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $46.67. The forecasts give the ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.3 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.45% or 3.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.80% in the current quarter to $0.21, down from the $0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.95, down -3.00% from $1.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 150,949 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 108,074. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 49,808 and 17,421 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sedita Stephen J, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $35350.0 at $35.35 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 SERV shares valued at $33660.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $33.66 per share. TOMKINS MARK E (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $35.71 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $35710.0 while Hochhauser Steven B, (Director) bought 2,000 shares on Nov 11 for $70014.0 with each share fetching $35.01.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA), on the other hand, is trading around $10.37 with a market cap of $1.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MWA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Mueller Water Products Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 417,176 shares. Insider sales totaled 166,858 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.42M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.90% with a share float percentage of 155.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mueller Water Products Inc. having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.38 million shares worth more than $172.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.23 million and represent 7.51% of shares outstanding.