A focus on opportunistic stocks: Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), BHP Group (BBL)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) shares are -4.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.17% or $1.97 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -6.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.75% and -7.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Goldman recommended the AIV stock is a Buy, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on January 28, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AIV stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $49.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.31. The forecasts give the Apartment Investment and Management Company stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 12.7 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 20.71% or 1.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 400.00% in the current quarter to $0.13, down from the $1.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.41, up 1.00% from $3.15 reported last year. 97. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 80,188 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 216,116. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 72,147 and 204,958 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kimmel Keith M, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $832080.0 at $55.47 per share on Feb 21. The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 25,429 AIV shares valued at $1.29 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $50.61 per share. COHN LISA R (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares at $54.77 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $547655.0 while Beldin Paul, (Executive Vice President – CFO) sold 9,000 shares on Feb 07 for $480600.0 with each share fetching $53.40.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL), on the other hand, is trading around $30.69 with a market cap of $91.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BHP Group (BBL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.40% with a share float percentage of 1.06B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BHP Group having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company.