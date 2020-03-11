A focus on opportunistic stocks: Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), TransAlta Corporation (TAC)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares are -37.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.45% or $0.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -38.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.71% and -32.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the BLMN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 12, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BLMN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.86. The forecasts give the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 44.41.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.60% in the current quarter to $0.79, up from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.83, up 1.50% from $1.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.38 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 920,701 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 666,676. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 335,622 and 112,726 in purchases and sales respectively.

SMITH ELIZABETH A, a Executive Chairman at the company, sold 8,692 shares worth $172536.0 at $19.85 per share on May 08. The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 427,884 BLMN shares valued at $8.45 million on May 09. The shares were sold at $19.75 per share. SMITH ELIZABETH A (Executive Chairman) sold 42,140 shares at $20.00 per share on May 07 for a total of $842800.0 while SMITH ELIZABETH A, (Executive Chairman) sold 65,486 shares on May 06 for $1.31 million with each share fetching $20.00.

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC), on the other hand, is trading around $5.84 with a market cap of $1.71B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TransAlta Corporation (TAC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.70% with a share float percentage of 279.43M. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 43.91 million shares worth more than $314.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 15.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 19.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $139.57 million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.