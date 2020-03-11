A focus on opportunistic stocks: Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) shares are -49.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.51% or $0.41 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.94% down YTD and -44.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.72% and -38.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the LPG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, DNB Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the LPG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.92. The forecasts give the Dorian LPG Ltd. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 53.61 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 58.68% or 28.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.30% in the current quarter to $0.64, up from the -$0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.23, up 105.40% from -$0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 182,835 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,491,301. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,745 and 3,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hadjipateras Alexander C., a EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $146100.0 at $14.61 per share on Dec 10. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 3,000 LPG shares valued at $45996.0 on Jan 09. The shares were sold at $15.33 per share. BW Group Ltd (Former 10% Owner) sold 109,577 shares at $11.60 per share on Oct 11 for a total of $1.27 million while BW Group Ltd, (Former 10% Owner) sold 164,475 shares on Oct 10 for $1.86 million with each share fetching $11.31.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM), on the other hand, is trading around $2.18 with a market cap of $78.52M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PAVM’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $28000.0. This represented a 100.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.24 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $4.41 million from $7.06 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.36 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$9.27 million, significantly lower than the -$5.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-9.29 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at PAVmed Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 1,199,383 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.55M shares after the latest sales, with 22.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.50% with a share float percentage of 26.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PAVmed Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.34 million shares worth more than $1.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Belpointe Asset Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 652000.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $782400.0 and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.