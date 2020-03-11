A focus on opportunistic stocks: HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY), Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC)

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) shares are -24.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.13% or $1.29 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.90% down YTD and -24.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.89% and -19.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the HMSY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on January 08, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the HMSY stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $22.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.67. The forecasts give the HMS Holdings Corp. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 33.68.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.90% in the current quarter to $0.26, down from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.23, up 13.20% from $1.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 89 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,208,292 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,010,301. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 301,020 and 69,701 in purchases and sales respectively.

LUCIA WILLIAM C, a Chairman, President and CEO at the company, sold 430 shares worth $15910.0 at $37.00 per share on Aug 30. The Director had earlier sold another 2,766 HMSY shares valued at $103531.0 on Sep 11. The shares were sold at $37.43 per share. LUCIA WILLIAM C (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 2,529 shares at $37.10 per share on Aug 29 for a total of $93826.0 while LUCIA WILLIAM C, (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 29,046 shares on Aug 28 for $1.08 million with each share fetching $37.06.

Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC), on the other hand, is trading around $21.89 with a market cap of $8.01B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 1.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CCC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $189.44 million. This represented a 25.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $255.01 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $35.49 on the year-over-year period, growing to $46.29 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.79 billion from $3.65 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $493.08 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $117.58 million, significantly higher than the -$26.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $47.74 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.30% with a share float percentage of 141.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Analytics Plc having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 37.97 million shares worth more than $637.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 14.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $245.71 million and represent 4.04% of shares outstanding.