A focus on opportunistic stocks: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares are -21.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.48% or $6.41 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -19.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.54% and -18.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Cowen recommended the JBHT stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 21, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the JBHT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $92.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $118.39. The forecasts give the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stock a price target range of $131.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $86.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 22.17 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 29.66% or -7.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.00% in the current quarter to $1.08, down from the $1.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.55, up 7.30% from $5.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.24 and $1.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 90 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 87 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 217,227 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 502,722. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 87,551 and 101,878 in purchases and sales respectively.

MEE DAVID G, a EVP and CFO at the company, sold 4,776 shares worth $545875.0 at $114.30 per share on Feb 13. The EVP, Pres Intermodal had earlier sold another 6,654 JBHT shares valued at $731940.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $110.00 per share. McGee Eric (EVP Highway Services) sold 1,000 shares at $112.68 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $112680.0 while MEE DAVID G, (EVP and CFO) sold 6,777 shares on Feb 11 for $763088.0 with each share fetching $112.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), on the other hand, is trading around $128.31 with a market cap of $21.18B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $151.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.80% with a share float percentage of 118.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 733 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davis Selected Advisers, LP with over 10.24 million shares worth more than $1.24 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Davis Selected Advisers, LP held 6.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 billion and represent 5.85% of shares outstanding.