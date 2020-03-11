A focus on opportunistic stocks: Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares are -58.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.53% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -60.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.74% and -55.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the BTU stock is a Neutral, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Hold on February 07, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the BTU stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.50. The forecasts give the Peabody Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 64.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 70.92% or 37.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 83.20% in the current quarter to -$0.79, down from the $1.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.57, down -19.70% from $0.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.64 and -$0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 85 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,278,944 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 378,358. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 421,218 and 37,355 in purchases and sales respectively.

Richard Paul V., a SVP & Chief HR Officer at the company, sold 152 shares worth $1249.0 at $8.22 per share on Feb 12. The EVP,CLO,Govt Affairs&Corp Sec had earlier sold another 2,352 BTU shares valued at $19333.0 on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $8.22 per share. Kellow Glenn L (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 2,968 shares at $8.22 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $24397.0 while Meintjes Charles F, (EVP & COO) sold 662 shares on Feb 12 for $5442.0 with each share fetching $8.22.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM), on the other hand, is trading around $14.38 with a market cap of $1.65B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SUM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at Summit Materials Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 1,102,473 shares. Insider sales totaled 495,627 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 23.71M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.58% with a share float percentage of 112.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Materials Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.29 million shares worth more than $245.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.06 million and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.