A focus on opportunistic stocks: The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) shares are -41.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.35% or $0.54 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.72% down YTD and -40.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.26% and -28.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Jefferies recommended the SMPL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 23, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the SMPL stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $16.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.13. The forecasts give the The Simply Good Foods Company stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 46.51.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.00% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.89, up 65.30% from $0.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 339,757 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 598,180. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 141,061 and 15,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ratzan Brian K., a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $229793.0 at $22.98 per share on Feb 03. The Director had earlier bought another 88,500 SMPL shares valued at $1.99 million on Feb 24. The shares were bought at $22.54 per share. DALEY CLAYTON C JR (Director) bought 686 shares at $23.89 per share on Jan 29 for a total of $16389.0 while KILTS JAMES M, (Director) bought 600 shares on Jan 14 for $13868.0 with each share fetching $23.11.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK), on the other hand, is trading around $1.64 with a market cap of $229.77M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -36.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $17.21 million. This represented a 50.26% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $34.61 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $163.71 million from $172.78 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $69000.0 while total current assets were at $63.28 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$9.58 million, significantly lower than the $26.65 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-31.1 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.40% with a share float percentage of 140.08M. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 8.75 million shares worth more than $21.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 6.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.43 million and represent 3.65% of shares outstanding.