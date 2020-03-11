A focus on opportunistic stocks: Urban Edge Properties (UE), RealPage Inc. (RP)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) shares are -14.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.62% or $0.87 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.95% down YTD and -19.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.86% and -12.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the UE stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 06, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the UE stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $16.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.25. The forecasts give the Urban Edge Properties stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 23.01.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -72.70% in the current quarter to $0.04, down from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.25, down -1.10% from $0.91 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 247,910 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 433,005. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 247,910 and 259,005 in purchases and sales respectively.

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), on the other hand, is trading around $60.20 with a market cap of $5.74B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $70.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the RealPage Inc. (RP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $120.16 million. This represented a 52.84% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $254.77 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.97 billion from $2.29 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $635.53 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $316.97 million, significantly higher than the $244.81 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $265.47 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at RealPage Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 338,393 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,595,293 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 48 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 29.3M shares after the latest sales, with -5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.10% with a share float percentage of 81.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RealPage Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.38 million shares worth more than $504.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $393.03 million and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.