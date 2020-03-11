A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: American International Group Inc. (AIG)

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is -31.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.41 and a high of $58.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIG stock was last observed hovering at around $32.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.26% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $35.07, the stock is -23.66% and -28.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.26 million and changing 6.89% at the moment leaves the stock -33.63% off its SMA200. AIG registered -18.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.75.

The stock witnessed a -34.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.38%, and is -15.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $32.91B and $49.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.52 and Fwd P/E is 6.72. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.32% and -40.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American International Group Inc. (AIG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.14 with sales reaching $11.89B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Top Institutional Holders

1,161 institutions hold shares in American International Group Inc. (AIG), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 94.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 938.28M, and float is at 872.36M with Short Float at 2.09%. Institutions hold 93.94% of the Float.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Macia Seraina, the company’s EVP & CEO, Blackboard. SEC filings show that Macia Seraina sold 7,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $56.00 per share for a total of $422800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11055.0 shares.

American International Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Vaughan Therese M (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $51.71 per share for $51710.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the AIG stock.

American International Group Inc. (AIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -46.56% down over the past 12 months. Prudential plc (PUK) is -16.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.34% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.