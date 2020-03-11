A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Facebook Inc. (FB)

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is -13.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $159.28 and a high of $224.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The FB stock was last observed hovering at around $169.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.69% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $178.19, the stock is -11.02% and -14.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.2 million and changing 5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -8.33% off its SMA200. FB registered 3.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $207.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $194.37.

The stock witnessed a -16.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.37%, and is -4.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Facebook Inc. (FB) has around 44942 employees, a market worth around $519.37B and $70.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.27 and Fwd P/E is 16.34. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.87% and -20.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Facebook Inc. (FB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Facebook Inc. (FB) is a “Buy”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Facebook Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.93 with sales reaching $18.47B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.50% in year-over-year returns.

Facebook Inc. (FB) Top Institutional Holders

3,442 institutions hold shares in Facebook Inc. (FB), with 18.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 79.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.91B, and float is at 2.39B with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 79.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 184.02 million shares valued at $37.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.65% of the FB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 157.34 million shares valued at $32.29 billion to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 123.42 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $25.33 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 107.83 million with a market value of $22.13 billion.

Facebook Inc. (FB) Insider Activity

A total of 967 insider transactions have happened at Facebook Inc. (FB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 856 and purchases happening 111 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newstead Jennifer, the company’s VP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Newstead Jennifer sold 97 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $196.30 per share for a total of $19041.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2346.0 shares.

Facebook Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that FISCHER DAVID B. (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 11,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $192.00 per share for $2.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51312.0 shares of the FB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Wehner David M. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 11,884 shares at an average price of $202.17 for $2.4 million. The insider now directly holds 32,484 shares of Facebook Inc. (FB).

Facebook Inc. (FB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) that is trading 5.99% up over the past 12 months. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is 11.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.04% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.6.