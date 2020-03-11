A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) shares are -19.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.93% or $5.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -20.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.90% and -11.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the PKG stock is a Sell, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 31, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the PKG stock is a “Hold”. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $90.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $104.80. The forecasts give the Packaging Corporation of America stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $86.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 14.05 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 24.93% or -4.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.60% in the current quarter to $1.2, down from the $1.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.04, down -2.60% from $7.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.38 and $1.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 203,740 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 76,104. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 135,068 and 90 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ridley Bruce A, a SVP at the company, sold 1,900 shares worth $214542.0 at $112.92 per share on Nov 20. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 PKG shares valued at $96875.0 on Feb 03. The shares were bought at $96.88 per share. Walton Thomas W.H. (SVP) sold 6,000 shares at $100.17 per share on Aug 07 for a total of $601041.0 while Shirley Donald R., (SVP) sold 5,000 shares on Jul 26 for $507418.0 with each share fetching $101.48.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB), on the other hand, is trading around $208.84 with a market cap of $29.97B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $230.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AVB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at AvalonBay Communities Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 115,829 shares. Insider sales totaled 87,369 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 385.91k shares after the latest sales, with 32.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.80% with a share float percentage of 140.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AvalonBay Communities Inc. having a total of 912 institutions that hold shares in the company.