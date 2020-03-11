A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: PNM Resources Inc. (PNM), Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)

PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE: PNM) shares are -3.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.11% or $1.47 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -0.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.71% and -10.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 30, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the PNM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on November 21, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the PNM stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $48.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.13. The forecasts give the PNM Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.52 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 17.41% or -1.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.10% in the current quarter to $0.15, up from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.21, up 7.00% from $2.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.38 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 177,536 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 67,101. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 151,121 and 67,101 in purchases and sales respectively.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO), on the other hand, is trading around $22.29 with a market cap of $2.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Patterson Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 44,116 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,252 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.23M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.10% with a share float percentage of 84.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patterson Companies Inc. having a total of 360 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.85 million shares worth more than $263.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $253.24 million and represent 12.91% of shares outstanding.