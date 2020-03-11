A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP), Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) shares are -38.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 29.95% or $0.62 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -27.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.03% and -4.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the TNP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 15, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the TNP stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.27. The forecasts give the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stock a price target range of $7.60 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 57.1 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 64.61% or 46.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -83.30% in the current quarter to $0.32, up from the -$0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.04, up 18.60% from -$1.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.38 for the next year.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI), on the other hand, is trading around $2.41 with a market cap of $374.83M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EIGI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 3,088,718 shares. Insider sales totaled 99,025 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.27M shares after the latest sales, with 56.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.80% with a share float percentage of 71.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 52.56 million shares worth more than $247.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Warburg Pincus LLC held 35.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.28 million and represent 10.41% of shares outstanding.