A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) shares are -40.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.19% or $2.8 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -39.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.61% and -34.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the WLK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the WLK stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.16. The forecasts give the Westlake Chemical Corporation stock a price target range of $85.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.73 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 50.87% or -4.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -57.50% in the current quarter to $0.67, down from the $0.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.22, down 0.00% from $3.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 73,457 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,603. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,647 and 4,246 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mangieri George J, a SVP & Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 1,583 shares worth $118804.0 at $75.05 per share on Nov 08. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 51,592 WLK shares valued at $3.22 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $62.42 per share. Jenkins Dorothy C (Director) sold 390 shares at $62.30 per share on Aug 20 for a total of $24296.0 while RILEY H JOHN JR, (Director) sold 3,327 shares on Mar 19 for $232624.0 with each share fetching $69.92.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), on the other hand, is trading around $2.64 with a market cap of $198.29M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Workhorse Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 769,603 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,147 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.13M shares after the latest sales, with 5.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.70% with a share float percentage of 56.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Workhorse Group Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company.