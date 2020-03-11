A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND), Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE: WYND) shares are -31.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.96% or $1.67 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -28.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.38% and -26.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2019, Nomura recommended the WYND stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on March 20, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the WYND stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $35.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.60. The forecasts give the Wyndham Destinations Inc. stock a price target range of $73.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $47.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.66 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 51.56% or 24.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $1.06, up from the $1.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.13, up 0.80% from $5.62 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.53 and $1.67. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 84 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 367,649 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 286,968. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 257,049 and 20,093 in purchases and sales respectively.

HOLMES STEPHEN P, a Director at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $1.21 million at $48.45 per share on Nov 12. The Director had earlier sold another 713 WYND shares valued at $35403.0 on Dec 13. The shares were sold at $49.65 per share. HOLMES STEPHEN P (Director) sold 25,000 shares at $48.64 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $1.22 million.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN), on the other hand, is trading around $9.72 with a market cap of $2.97B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BVN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -6.70%.

Major holders

Insiders own 37.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.60% with a share float percentage of 205.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. having a total of 323 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 28.2 million shares worth more than $425.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 13.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 19.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $301.23 million and represent 9.42% of shares outstanding.