A peek at Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG): Who has invested in It?

By Winifred Gerald

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is -23.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.14 and a high of $17.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHNG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $12.47, the stock is -15.87% and -19.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.57 million and changing 6.04% at the moment leaves the stock -11.57% off its SMA200. CHNG registered 6-month gain of 4.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.52.

The stock witnessed a -22.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.18%, and is -10.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.03% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $3.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.05 and Fwd P/E is 8.61. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.94% and -29.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Change Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $837.4M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.50% this year.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Top Institutional Holders

162 institutions hold shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), with 540.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 112.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.16M, and float is at 109.75M with Short Float at 18.13%. Institutions hold 112.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 59.62 million shares valued at $977.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 47.54% of the CHNG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Hellman & Friedman LLC with 15.13 million shares valued at $248.0 million to account for 12.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 10.7 million shares representing 8.53% and valued at over $175.32 million, while Clarkston Capital Partners LLC holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 5.08 million with a market value of $83.2 million.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

