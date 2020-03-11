Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is -30.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $4.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 43.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.81, the stock is -11.69% and -20.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.61 million and changing 19.57% at the moment leaves the stock -10.42% off its SMA200. AGEN registered 1.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.14.

The stock witnessed a -22.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.13%, and is 12.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.28% over the week and 9.67% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 294 employees, a market worth around $386.04M and $122.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.62% and -38.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (84.50%).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agenus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $8.68M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 237.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.60% in year-over-year returns.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in Agenus Inc. (AGEN), with 31.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.20% while institutional investors hold 52.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.38M, and float is at 105.50M with Short Float at 11.52%. Institutions hold 40.10% of the Float.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.22% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.15% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.35.