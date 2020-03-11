Ambev S.A. (ABEV) turns bullish with gain of 0.04 points

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is -33.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $5.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABEV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is -11.46% and -23.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59.94 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -28.86% off its SMA200. ABEV registered -27.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.46.

The stock witnessed a -20.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.09%, and is -4.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $49.08B. Current P/E ratio is 17.73 and Fwd P/E is 15.60. Distance from 52-week low is 2.30% and -41.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $3.01B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Top Institutional Holders

431 institutions hold shares in Ambev S.A. (ABEV), holding a 8.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.73B, and float is at 4.39B with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 8.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. with over 150.06 million shares valued at $699.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.70% of the ABEV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 143.18 million shares valued at $667.24 million to account for 11.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 107.18 million shares representing 8.36% and valued at over $499.47 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 6.66% of the shares totaling 85.45 million with a market value of $398.19 million.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) that is trading 14.99% up over the past 12 months. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is -36.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -88.18% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.37.