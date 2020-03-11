American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Vs. Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST): Those Ticking Clocks

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) shares are -28.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.42% or $2.7 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -27.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.14% and -26.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 30, 2019, Sandler O’Neill recommended the AEL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 10, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AEL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.44. The forecasts give the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.94 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 46.45% or 14.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.70% in the current quarter to $1.21, up from the $0.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.96, up 2.60% from $5.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.16 and $1.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 390,585 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 274,939. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 172,335 and 93,465 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bhalla Anant, a CEO & President at the company, bought 4,500 shares worth $100125.0 at $22.25 per share on Mar 06. The CEO & President had earlier bought another 4,000 AEL shares valued at $78000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $19.50 per share. RICHARDSON DEBRA J (Director) sold 1,962 shares at $33.22 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $65173.0 while RICHARDSON DEBRA J, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 19 for $664086.0 with each share fetching $33.20.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST), on the other hand, is trading around $90.40 with a market cap of $4.34B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $145.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $16.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NXST’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Nexstar Media Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 175,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 96,726 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.51M shares after the latest sales, with 9.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nexstar Media Group Inc. having a total of 430 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.91 million shares worth more than $458.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $336.65 million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.