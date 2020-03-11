Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Vs. Catalent Inc. (CTLT): Updated Outlook

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares are -27.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.64% or $0.83 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -25.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.53% and -14.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 17, 2018, Credit Suisse recommended the AMKR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on October 29, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the AMKR stock is a “Hold”. 1 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.67. The forecasts give the Amkor Technology Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.94 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.07% or 21.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 78.30% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the -$0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.98, up 14.70% from $0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 14,198,942 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,707,268. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 443,100 and 1,339,425 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHURCHILL WINSTON J, a Director at the company, sold 4,700 shares worth $59408.0 at $12.64 per share on Feb 21. The EVP & General Counsel had earlier bought another 2,500 AMKR shares valued at $22850.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $9.14 per share. Carolin Roger Anthony (Director) sold 40,400 shares at $12.89 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $520756.0 while Carolin Roger Anthony, (Director) sold 12,000 shares on Nov 08 for $153240.0 with each share fetching $12.77.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT), on the other hand, is trading around $47.49 with a market cap of $7.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Catalent Inc. (CTLT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CTLT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Catalent Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 211,182 shares. Insider sales totaled 275,116 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 976.59k shares after the latest sales, with 8.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.00% with a share float percentage of 153.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catalent Inc. having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.71 million shares worth more than $1.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the investment firm holding over 16.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $929.92 million and represent 11.28% of shares outstanding.