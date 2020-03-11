Analysts suggest DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) could spike 39.73% in a year

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is -26.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.35 and a high of $8.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.85% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.12, the stock is 11.88% and -5.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.04 million and changing 14.61% at the moment leaves the stock -4.40% off its SMA200. DHT registered 39.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.40.

The stock witnessed a 14.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.85%, and is 11.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $856.68M and $481.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 90.00 and Fwd P/E is 4.24. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.69% and -30.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $160.25M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -717.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 105.80% in year-over-year returns.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Top Institutional Holders

220 institutions hold shares in DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), with 37.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.82% while institutional investors hold 92.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.98M, and float is at 108.91M with Short Float at 8.58%. Institutions hold 68.62% of the Float.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -18.27% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is 55.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.39% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.