Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – 2U Inc. (TWOU), Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are 19.22% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.46% or $1.48 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 24.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.16% and 12.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the TWOU stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, William Blair had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 07, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the TWOU stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.00. The forecasts give the 2U Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 4.67.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.45, down from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.22, up 27.90% from -$1.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.56 and -$0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 962,860 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 45,107. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 309,150 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHERNIS MARK, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, bought 32,250 shares worth $498908.0 at $15.47 per share on Aug 14. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 3,856 TWOU shares valued at $115680.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $30.00 per share. LARSON JOHN M (Director) bought 50,000 shares at $15.10 per share on Aug 09 for a total of $755000.0 while Macias Edward S., (Director) bought 3,489 shares on Aug 08 for $50102.0 with each share fetching $14.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR), on the other hand, is trading around $61.18 with a market cap of $4.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $91.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CFR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 85.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 62,921 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,100 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.06M shares after the latest sales, with 1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.90% with a share float percentage of 55.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. having a total of 427 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.42 million shares worth more than $628.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $550.16 million and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.