Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares are 124.30% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.59% or -$0.56 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +124.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.23% down YTD and -23.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.47% and -10.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the AEMD stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $2.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.00. The forecasts give the Aethlon Medical Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 28.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 72.80% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$1.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.37, up 204.30% from -$5.1 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 36,842 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 51,291. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,109 in purchases and sales respectively.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL), on the other hand, is trading around $5.58 with a market cap of $744.71M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GEL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $92.39 million. This represented a 84.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $604.33 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.6 billion from $6.56 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $593.07 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $382.29 million, significantly lower than the $390.04 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $219.04 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Genesis Energy L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 231,555 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,568 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.2M shares after the latest sales, with 1.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.00% with a share float percentage of 107.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genesis Energy L.P. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 17.53 million shares worth more than $359.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 14.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $267.97 million and represent 10.68% of shares outstanding.