Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Innoviva Inc. (INVA), O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY)

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) shares are -11.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.97% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.63% down YTD and -3.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.38% and -13.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $12.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.50. The forecasts give the Innoviva Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 7.48.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to $0.36, up from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.47, down -6.00% from $1.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.34 and $0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 109,470 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,379. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,475 and 6,576 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 2,954 INVA shares valued at $43660.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $14.78 per share.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY), on the other hand, is trading around $393.52 with a market cap of $29.79B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $447.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $19.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ORLY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $883.47 million. This represented a 64.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.48 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $4.24 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.72 billion from $10.37 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $3.83 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.71 billion, significantly lower than the $1.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.08 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at O’Reilly Automotive Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 140,400 shares. Insider sales totaled 292,853 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.3M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.50% with a share float percentage of 73.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with O’Reilly Automotive Inc. having a total of 1,250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.91 million shares worth more than $2.59 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.55 billion and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.