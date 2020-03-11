Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Insmed Incorporated (INSM), PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares are -1.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.38% or $2.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.88% and -28.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 09, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the INSM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on September 03, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the INSM stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.89. The forecasts give the Insmed Incorporated stock a price target range of $56.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 52.8 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 57.95% or 36.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.70% in the current quarter to -$0.65, up from the -$0.96 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.39, up 55.10% from -$3.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.66 and -$0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 668,288 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 446,678. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 142,102 and 3,392 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lewis William, a Chairman, President & CEO at the company, sold 400,000 shares worth $10.4 million at $26.00 per share on Jun 25. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 25,000 INSM shares valued at $501000.0 on Nov 18. The shares were sold at $20.04 per share. Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole (Chief People Strategy Officer) sold 12,000 shares at $23.24 per share on Jun 06 for a total of $278839.0 while HAYDEN DONALD J JR, (Director) sold 6,286 shares on Apr 09 for $207375.0 with each share fetching $32.99.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), on the other hand, is trading around $3.16 with a market cap of $376.55M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -5.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at PDL BioPharma Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 2,142,857 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.36M shares after the latest sales, with 66.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.20% with a share float percentage of 108.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDL BioPharma Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.78 million shares worth more than $34.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 9.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.93 million and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.