Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Livent Corporation (LTHM), Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) shares are -7.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -1.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.61% and -19.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the LTHM stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Vertical Research had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on February 21, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the LTHM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.11. The forecasts give the Livent Corporation stock a price target range of $10.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 13.28 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 24.76% or -12.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.25, up 5.60% from $0.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 327,486 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 75,824. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 75,580 and 75,824 in purchases and sales respectively.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK), on the other hand, is trading around $8.75 with a market cap of $998.11M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Upwork Inc. (UPWK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UPWK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -6.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Upwork Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 1,370,660 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,878,979 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.8M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.80% with a share float percentage of 98.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Upwork Inc. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldfarb Andrew P with over 7.05 million shares worth more than $75.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Goldfarb Andrew P held 6.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.06 million and represent 6.03% of shares outstanding.