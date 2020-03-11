Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS), Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares are -12.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.53% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 43.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.41% and -16.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2019, Jefferies recommended the MRNS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on December 20, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the MRNS stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.38. The forecasts give the Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 65.06 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 73.14% or 53.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.30% in the current quarter to -$0.21, up from the -$0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.94, away from -$0.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 131,662 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 26,591. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 100,000 and 2,380 in purchases and sales respectively.

Braunstein Scott, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $125000.0 at $1.25 per share on Dec 13. The CFO had earlier sold another 2,380 MRNS shares valued at $4879.0 on Jan 30. The shares were sold at $2.05 per share. Smith Edward F (CFO) sold 24,211 shares at $5.03 per share on May 16 for a total of $121781.0.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), on the other hand, is trading around $9.73 with a market cap of $1.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CADE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 62.80%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Cadence Bancorporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 119,027 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,290 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.45M shares after the latest sales, with 3.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 121.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cadence Bancorporation having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.84 million shares worth more than $341.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $234.99 million and represent 10.30% of shares outstanding.