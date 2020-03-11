Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), Genpact Limited (G)

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) shares are 5.24% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.42% or $1.31 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 4.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.60% and -3.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Vertical Research recommended the NEP stock is a Hold, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 06, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NEP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $55.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.90. The forecasts give the NextEra Energy Partners LP stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 7.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 20.84% or -6.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the -$0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.62, up 58.00% from -$1.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 29,661 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,350. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 28,661 and 7,350 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 NEP shares valued at $51782.0 on Oct 25. The shares were bought at $51.78 per share.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), on the other hand, is trading around $37.09 with a market cap of $7.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Genpact Limited (G) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

G’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Genpact Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 611,952 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,058 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 190.42M shares after the latest sales, with -6.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.13% with a share float percentage of 177.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genpact Limited having a total of 596 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 22.76 million shares worth more than $959.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 11.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $707.37 million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.