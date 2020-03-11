Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV), MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM)

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares are -32.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.65% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.48% down YTD and -25.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.48% and -31.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the RVLV stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 27, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the RVLV stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $12.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.17. The forecasts give the Revolve Group Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 38.52.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.10% in the current quarter to $0.06. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.53, up 15.40% from $0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,883 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mente Michael, bought 44,288 shares worth $570589.0 at $12.88 per share on Mar 09. The insider had earlier bought another 94,288 RVLV shares valued at $1.2 million on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $12.76 per share. Karanikolas Michaelbought 28,712 shares at $13.84 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $397454.0 while Mente Michael,bought 28,712 shares on Mar 06 for $397454.0 with each share fetching $13.84.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM), on the other hand, is trading around $53.76 with a market cap of $3.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $74.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MSM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $257.3 million. This represented a 68.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $823.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.34 billion from $2.31 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.17 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $85.11 million, significantly higher than the $76.87 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $72.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 152 times at MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 103 times and accounting for 125,979 shares. Insider sales totaled 93,063 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 49 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 54.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.17M shares after the latest sales, with 16.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.20% with a share float percentage of 44.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. having a total of 477 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.89 million shares worth more than $384.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $369.54 million and represent 10.42% of shares outstanding.