Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Xylem Inc. (XYL), Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) shares are -2.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.12% or $0.85 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.87% and -8.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Rosenblatt recommended the XYL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 10, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the XYL stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $76.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $81.76. The forecasts give the Xylem Inc. stock a price target range of $92.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.08 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 16.53% or -18.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.06, up 1.30% from $3.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 76 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 276,023 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 272,889. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 179,867 and 116,993 in purchases and sales respectively.

MOHAPATRA SURYA N, a Director at the company, sold 2,860 shares worth $246203.0 at $86.08 per share on Feb 11. The Director had earlier sold another 30,000 XYL shares valued at $2.66 million on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $88.61 per share. Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne (Director) sold 1,752 shares at $87.33 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $152998.0 while Leung Pak Steven, (Senior Vice President) sold 4,472 shares on Feb 10 for $379711.0 with each share fetching $84.91.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), on the other hand, is trading around $12.07 with a market cap of $1.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Rambus Inc. (RMBS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RMBS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -46.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Rambus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 303,278 shares. Insider sales totaled 302,349 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.12M shares after the latest sales, with 10.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.60% with a share float percentage of 111.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rambus Inc. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.09 million shares worth more than $235.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.44 million and represent 10.68% of shares outstanding.