Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Nokia Corporation (NOK)?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is -10.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $6.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $3.32, the stock is -17.57% and -16.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.05 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -26.06% off its SMA200. NOK registered -45.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.48.

The stock witnessed a -24.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.60%, and is -12.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) has around 103083 employees, a market worth around $19.48B and $26.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1660.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.60. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.61% and -48.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Corporation (NOK) is at an average rating of 2.50.

Nokia Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $5.81B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

446 institutions hold shares in Nokia Corporation (NOK), holding a 4.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.87B, and float is at 5.39B with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 4.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 35.92 million shares valued at $133.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.47% of the NOK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Levin Easterly Partners LLC with 22.24 million shares valued at $82.49 million to account for 3.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ariel Investments, LLC which holds 17.99 million shares representing 2.74% and valued at over $66.74 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 13.39 million with a market value of $49.69 million.

Nokia Corporation (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -54.64% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 20.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.96% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 29.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.07.