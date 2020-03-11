Companies

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

By Sue Brooks

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is -24.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.94 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is -18.76% and -21.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.29 million and changing 5.05% at the moment leaves the stock -24.13% off its SMA200. SAN registered -33.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.11.

The stock witnessed a -25.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.20%, and is -11.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 196419 employees, a market worth around $53.60B and $63.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.98 and Fwd P/E is 5.81. Distance from 52-week low is 6.12% and -40.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is at an average rating of 3.00.

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), holding a 1.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.18B, and float is at 16.39B with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 1.82% of the Float.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -18.42% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is -44.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.95% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.

