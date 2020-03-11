Biocept Inc. (BIOC) picks momentum as shares drop -13.01%

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) is 24.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $2.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIOC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is -9.05% and 1.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.97 million and changing -19.34% at the moment leaves the stock -50.62% off its SMA200. BIOC registered -70.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3500 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7100.

The stock witnessed a 5.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.27%, and is -13.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.14% over the week and 23.87% over the month.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $34.68M and $4.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.00% and -83.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-527.40%).

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is at an average rating of 2.00.

Biocept Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $1.7M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 97.90% in year-over-year returns.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Biocept Inc. (BIOC), with 8.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 9.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.72M, and float is at 76.63M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 9.61% of the Float.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Biocept Inc. (BIOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.