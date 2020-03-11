BlackLine Inc. (BL) Vs. First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Which Is Riskier?

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) shares are 19.41% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.14% or $1.29 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.29% down YTD and 18.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.36% and -0.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the BL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 14, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the BL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $61.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.29. The forecasts give the BlackLine Inc. stock a price target range of $79.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 12.41 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 22.06% or -23.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.70% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.46, up 21.20% from $0.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 137 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,260,130 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 11,147,091. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,653,033 and 4,361,624 in purchases and sales respectively.

Spanicciati Mario, a Chief Strategy Officer at the company, sold 100,000 shares worth $6.34 million at $63.36 per share on Mar 05. The Chief Strategy Officer had earlier sold another 2,095 BL shares valued at $131991.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $63.00 per share. Spanicciati Mario (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 200,000 shares at $63.46 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $12.69 million while Spanicciati Mario, (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 42,078 shares on Mar 03 for $2.62 million with each share fetching $62.32.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), on the other hand, is trading around $41.08 with a market cap of $4.54B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the First Solar Inc. (FSLR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FSLR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $452.24 million. This represented a 67.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.52 billion from $7.05 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $811.51 million while total current assets were at $3.6 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $174.2 million, significantly higher than the -$326.81 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-494.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at First Solar Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 210,597 shares. Insider sales totaled 194,691 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.26M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.20% with a share float percentage of 74.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Solar Inc. having a total of 588 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.5 million shares worth more than $475.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $392.63 million and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.