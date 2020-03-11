Brunswick Corporation (BC) Vs. PagerDuty Inc. (PD): Those Ticking Clocks

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) shares are -25.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.72% or $2.41 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.89% down YTD and -25.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.07% and -27.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the BC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 18, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the BC stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.69. The forecasts give the Brunswick Corporation stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $67.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 37.03 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 44.36% or 33.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.30% in the current quarter to $1.02, up from the $0.94 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.26, up 6.80% from $4.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.69 and $1.84. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 188,142 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 71,572. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 96,077 and 15,557 in purchases and sales respectively.

Preisser Brenna, a V.P. & CHIEF HR OFFICER at the company, sold 1,339 shares worth $80902.0 at $60.42 per share on Nov 12. The V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY had earlier sold another 3,025 BC shares valued at $195814.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $64.73 per share. METZGER WILLIAM (SR. VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO) sold 4,111 shares at $59.65 per share on Oct 29 for a total of $245221.0 while METZGER WILLIAM, (SR. VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO) sold 15,517 shares on Sep 12 for $834349.0 with each share fetching $53.77.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), on the other hand, is trading around $19.27 with a market cap of $1.50B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PagerDuty Inc. (PD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -32.50%.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jan 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $420.0 million from $418.31 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $169.74 million while total current assets were at $393.53 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at PagerDuty Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 404,188 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,053,300 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 485.78k shares after the latest sales, with -100.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.20% with a share float percentage of 59.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagerDuty Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.3 million shares worth more than $170.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C., with the investment firm holding over 7.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.06 million and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.