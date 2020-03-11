CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) makes -20.76% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is -28.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $5.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The CX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $4.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.55% off the consensus price target high of $6.70 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.29% higher than the price target low of $3.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.71, the stock is -24.48% and -29.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.07 million and changing 5.86% at the moment leaves the stock -29.05% off its SMA200. CX registered -42.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81.

The stock witnessed a -35.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.23%, and is -20.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has around 40407 employees, a market worth around $4.44B and $13.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.24 and Fwd P/E is 6.41. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.11% and -46.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is at an average rating of 2.40.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $3.21B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.20% in year-over-year returns.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Top Institutional Holders

308 institutions hold shares in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 33.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.64B, and float is at 461.45M with Short Float at 2.18%. Institutions hold 33.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 122.59 million shares valued at $463.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the CX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with 69.36 million shares valued at $262.19 million to account for 4.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 41.17 million shares representing 2.77% and valued at over $155.61 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.06% of the shares totaling 15.75 million with a market value of $59.52 million.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRH plc (CRH) that is trading 1.40% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.57% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.3.