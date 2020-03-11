CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) And Cactus Inc. (WHD) Saying Scary Stuff?

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares are -59.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.80% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -53.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.43% and -18.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the CHFS stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.00. The forecasts give the CHF Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $7.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 97.67 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 95.33% or 95.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.30% in the current quarter to -$1.26, up from the -$138 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.03. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.56 and -$0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,523 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The CEO and President had earlier bought another 9,523 CHFS shares valued at $49996.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $5.25 per share.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), on the other hand, is trading around $14.70 with a market cap of $1.26B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.23 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cactus Inc. (WHD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WHD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Cactus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 42,513 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,600 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 198.35k shares after the latest sales, with 122.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cactus Inc. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.3 million shares worth more than $147.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.64 million and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.