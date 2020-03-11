Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) And Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Among Headliners

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) shares are -8.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.83% or $5.29 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.91% down YTD and -8.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.79% and -14.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 17, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the CINF stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 08, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CINF stock is a “Hold”. 2 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $95.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $112.00. The forecasts give the Cincinnati Financial Corporation stock a price target range of $135.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $90.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 14.29 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.9% or -6.66%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.80% in the current quarter to $1.04, down from the $1.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.95, down -17.50% from $4.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 104 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 242,471 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 66,202. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 185,674 and 26,749 in purchases and sales respectively.

Debbink Dirk J, a Director at the company, bought 268 shares worth $25000.0 at $93.24 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 1,010 CINF shares valued at $99541.0 on Mar 02. The shares were bought at $98.56 per share. Doyle Donald J Jr (Sr Vice President – Subsidiary) sold 785 shares at $114.66 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $90008.0 while Debbink Dirk J, (Director) bought 374 shares on Nov 29 for $40000.0 with each share fetching $107.05.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP), on the other hand, is trading around $49.41 with a market cap of $22.87B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $21.46 billion from $21.51 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $11.24 million while total current assets were at $4.12 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $948.66 million, significantly higher than the $27.04 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $656.42 million.

Major holders

Company’s shares held by institutions stand at 32.20% with a share float percentage of 201.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coca-Cola European Partners plc having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 27.24 million shares worth more than $1.39 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 5.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $614.89 million and represent 2.65% of shares outstanding.